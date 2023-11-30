Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $55.50

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.9 %

WSC opened at $40.43 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.