Analyzing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Airbus and Zalando are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 2 3 3 0 2.13 Zalando 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airbus and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 6.32% 27.78% 3.36% Zalando 0.80% 3.73% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $61.92 billion 1.90 $4.47 billion $1.34 27.74 Zalando $10.90 billion 0.58 $17.70 million $0.16 75.50

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbus beats Zalando on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

