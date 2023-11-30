Analyzing ECARX (ECX) & Its Peers

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.55 ECARX Competitors $1.70 billion $39.03 million 6.56

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -372.93% -219.43% -18.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 401 1843 3129 85 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.14%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 13.79%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX competitors beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

