Analyzing Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eBay and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|eBay
|1
|11
|5
|0
|2.24
|Net Savings Link
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
eBay presently has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Net Savings Link.
Volatility & Risk
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares eBay and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|eBay
|$9.80 billion
|2.15
|-$1.27 billion
|$5.06
|8.03
|Net Savings Link
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
85.9% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares eBay and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|eBay
|26.99%
|32.03%
|8.48%
|Net Savings Link
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
eBay beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About eBay
eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About Net Savings Link
Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
