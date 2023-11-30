Analyzing Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eBay and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 11 5 0 2.24 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

eBay has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares eBay and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.80 billion 2.15 -$1.27 billion $5.06 8.03 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 26.99% 32.03% 8.48% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eBay beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

