Analyzing Rubicon Technologies (RBT) and Its Competitors

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) is one of 423 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rubicon Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rubicon Technologies Competitors 425 2080 4416 53 2.59

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 319.48%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million -$281.77 million -0.65 Rubicon Technologies Competitors $422.27 million -$1.69 million 508.67

Rubicon Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Rubicon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies -8.13% N/A -27.60% Rubicon Technologies Competitors -27.67% -33.94% -6.43%

Summary

Rubicon Technologies competitors beat Rubicon Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.