Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
