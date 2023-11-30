ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
