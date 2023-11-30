ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

