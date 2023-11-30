argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head to Head Contrast

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 57.84 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -104.79 Cardiff Oncology $460,000.00 117.52 -$38.70 million ($0.92) -1.32

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

argenx has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for argenx and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 2 16 1 2.85 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $547.05, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 974.38%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -22.70% -12.40% -11.12% Cardiff Oncology -8,875.00% -44.47% -39.96%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats argenx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

