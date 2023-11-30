Argus Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Buy

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

IFF stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 417.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

