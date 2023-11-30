Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.56.

ARIS stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

