ARK Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 231,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average volume of 88,381 call options.

Institutional Trading of ARK Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

