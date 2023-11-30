Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $121,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

