Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

