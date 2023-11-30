Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.