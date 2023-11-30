ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ATI were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.