Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

