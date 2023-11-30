Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

