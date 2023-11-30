Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 70.4% in November

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Avinger
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Are Zscaler’s results good enough to fuel its rally beyond 100%?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.