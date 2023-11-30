Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 70.4% in November

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

