Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

AVT stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

