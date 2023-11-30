Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.33.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. Baidu has a 1-year low of $99.25 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Baidu by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 8.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Baidu by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

