Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.