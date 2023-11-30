Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other news, Director Charles G. Lane purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,285 shares of company stock worth $226,505. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

