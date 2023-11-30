Barclays Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Equal Weight

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

