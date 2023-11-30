Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.5 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 25.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 350,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 84.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 241,152 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.