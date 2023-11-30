BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $192,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 94,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

