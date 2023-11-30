BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

