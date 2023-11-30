Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $21.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
