Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $21.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.