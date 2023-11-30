B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 640 ($8.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 540 ($6.82). Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.48) to GBX 550 ($6.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.15) to GBX 630 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 541 ($6.83).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.28) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 398.70 ($5.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.49). The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 553.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($117,836.11). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

