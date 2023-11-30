BMO Capital Markets Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $238.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $235.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -571.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

