Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,700 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $13,581.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041,306 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $4,856.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $10,489.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $8,526.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $925.65.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 272 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $1,642.88.

On Monday, October 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,928 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $12,319.92.

On Friday, September 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $18,117.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,815 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $12,342.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $12,204.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.89.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 170.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

