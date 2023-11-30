Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.06.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.41 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $172.56 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

