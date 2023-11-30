Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after acquiring an additional 265,912 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

BAH opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

