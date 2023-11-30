Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$273.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$273.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

BYD opened at C$259.76 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$197.66 and a 12 month high of C$264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$244.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$244.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

