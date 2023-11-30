Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

