Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $77.60

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -174.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.