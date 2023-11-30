Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $65.75

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

