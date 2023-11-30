Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $32.89

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

