Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $154.31

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $187.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $188.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 396.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

