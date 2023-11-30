Brokers Set Expectations for Aris Mining Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARMN

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of ARMN stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. Aris Mining has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.