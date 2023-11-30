Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CHK opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

