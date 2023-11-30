Brokers Set Expectations for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

LXEO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

