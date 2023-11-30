Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $129,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.