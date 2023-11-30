Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.