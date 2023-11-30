Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $140,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

