Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$1.00

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PNG stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$129.85 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.67.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.20 million. Analysts predict that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0600394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

