Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
SharkNinja Stock Down 4.9 %
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SharkNinja
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $335,000.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.
