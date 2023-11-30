Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.66% from the company’s previous close.
IG Design Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 142 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.74. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.40 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.40 million, a P/E ratio of -617.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37.
IG Design Group Company Profile
