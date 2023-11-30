Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.66% from the company’s previous close.

IG Design Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 142 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.74. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.40 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.40 million, a P/E ratio of -617.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37.

IG Design Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

