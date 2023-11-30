Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 13,520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

