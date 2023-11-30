Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.05% from the company’s current price.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREV opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $197.99.
About Carbon Revolution Public
