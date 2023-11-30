Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 580 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NetApp by 101.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NetApp by 89.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.