Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.00% from the stock’s current price.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.